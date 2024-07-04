Haas to return race car to Uralkali by tribunal ruling

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Haas F1 Team should pay the compensation for contract termination with Uralkali and return the race car, the press service of Uralkali told TASS.

"Uralkali hopes that Haas will follow the ruling of the tribunal and return the race car by the deadline as well as complete the payments owed as soon as possible," the company’s press service said.

Uralkali has already sent a letter to Haas with details for delivery of the race car used in the 2021 season. The tribunal set July 13 as the delivery time.

In June 2024, the arbitration tribunal considered the dispute between Uralkali and Haas in respect to sponsorship contract termination and obliged the US team to immediately repay the unused advance amount to the Russian company, interest and duties with the deadline of July 13.