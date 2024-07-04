Putin’s visit to Turkey remains on agenda — spokesman

ASTANA, July 4. /TASS/. The date for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Turkey is yet to be set, Presidential Press-Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"The [Russian] president accepted the invitation with gratitude. The visit remains on the agenda, but exact dates are not known at this point. They are yet to be agreed upon," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana. During the meeting, Erdogan once again invited Putin to pay a visit to his country. The Russian leader replied that he would certainly come.

Earlier, the Kremlin said Putin’s visit was in late stages of preparation, and the issue is being discussed at the level of the two states’ foreign ministries. Nevertheless, the exact date remains to be set due to the two leaders’ busy schedules.