India’s Modi to visit Russia on July 8-9 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make an official visit to Russia on July 8-9, the Kremlin announced.

Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin "will discuss prospects for further development of traditionally friendly relations between Russia and India as well as pressing international and regional issues," the Kremlin said in a press release.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov tod a press briefing that the Kremlin views the visit as a key priority. "Because it will be one of Modi’s first foreign trips - if not the first - after being re-elected," he explained.

A source with ties to the new Indian parliament told TASS that the July 8-9 dates had been decided. Modi’s party won the Indian general election last month.

Modi’s visit to Russia follows closely after he was sworn in for a third consecutive term at the helm of the government. The Indian premier last visited Russia in 2019 when he traveled to Vladivostok in the country’s Far East. And he last visited Moscow in 2015.

Putin and Modi have maintained regular communication. They first met at the sixth BRICS summit in Brazil in July 2014 and have since held talks on the sidelines of the grouping’s meetings and at other venues and they have also talked over the phone. As Russian president, Putin has paid nine visits to India.