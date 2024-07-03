Ukrainian military bringing reserves to Kharkov area amid heavy losses — expert

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military is bringing reserves to the Kharkov area amid heavy casualties, Vitaly Kiselyov, military expert and colonel from the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), said on Wednesday.

"In the Kharkov direction, the Ukrainian military is amassing forces and capabilities in the wake of heavy casualties it has suffered among equipment and personnel there. That is why, it is most likely that they will continue attacking our units by small assault groups and amassing more personnel at their alternate positions," the military expert said during a live broadcast on the Soloviev Live TV channel.

The Ukrainian military will be amassing forces and capabilities at its alternate positions in the Kharkov frontline area by "bringing in soldiers from the reserve in the Kiev, Zhitomir, Odessa and Lvov Regions," he said.