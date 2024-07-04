Financial isolation may occur only if world does not need Russian goods — Central Bank

ST. PETERSBURG, July 4. /TASS/. Risks of financial isolation may occur only if Russian export goods are not required for the global market anymore, Governor of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina told reporters on the sidelines of the Financial Congress of the Bank of Russia.

"Risks of complete financial isolation may occur only if the global market does not need our export goods. Payments are made while they are needed, and economic entities in many countries need our market; the economic interest is in place," she said.

