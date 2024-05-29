Almost 70% of Chasov Yar liberated — lawmaker

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The city of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has been liberated by almost 70%, Viktor Vodolatsky, first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Ties with Compatriots, told TASS.

"Chasov Yar will certainly be liberated, as we are advancing. Of course, there is concrete, there are concrete fortifications, as it is not a bare steppe, and each ‘stronghold’ has to be wiped out which takes time," the lawmaker said. "To date, about 70% [of Chasov Yar] has been liberated.".