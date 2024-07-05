Six hospitalized after drone attack on south Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk

KRASNODAR, July 5. /TASS/. Six people, including two children, were taken to hospital following a drone attack on the town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in south Russia’s Krasnodar Region in the early hours of Friday, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev wrote on Telegram.

"According to latest reports, some people were regrettably wounded in Primorsko-Akhtarsk. Six people were admitted to a hospital, among them are two children," he said.

A three-storey apartment building and a power substation were damaged as a result of the attack.