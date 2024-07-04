Iskander missiles destroy Ukrainian MiG-29 at Dolgintsevo air base — defense ministry

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. A MiG-29 air superiority fighter of the Ukrainian armed forces was destroyed at the Dolgintsevo air base in the Dnepropetrovsk region by a strike from Russia’s Iskander mobile short-range ballistic missile system, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"A crew of the Iskander mobile short-range ballistic missile system delivered a missile strike on apron of the Dolgintsevo aerodrome. As a result, a MiG-29 combat plane of the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as air-to-surface weapons and vehicles of the aviation engineering service were destroyed," the ministry said.

It also published aerial footage of the operation.

On July 2, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that Russian crews manning the Iskander-M tactical missile system delivered a strike on Ukrainian warplanes at the Mirgorod air base, wiping out five operating Su-27 multirole fighters and damaging another two Su-27s. On the following day, July 3, an Iskander tactical missile system destroyed a Ukrainian Mi-24 combat helicopter and vehicles of the aviation engineering service in a strike at the Poltava airfield.