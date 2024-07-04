Beijing opposes Germany's politicization of economic cooperation — Chinese MFA

BEIJING, July 4. /TASS/. Beijing opposes Berlin's politicization of economic cooperation and creation of artificial obstacles to business interaction between China and Germany, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said at a briefing.

"China opposes turning normal business cooperation into political and security issues and creating hurdles for such cooperation. We hope Germany will provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for companies from China and elsewhere in the world," she said.

Mao Ning stressed that China and Germany are "each other’s important trade partners." Both countries should "increase trade and economic cooperation in the spirit of mutual benefit and in line with market rules, which serves both countries’ interests," she added.

Earlier, the DPA agency reported, citing the Vice-Chancellor and Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection of Germany Robert Habeck, that the German leadership prohibited the sale of gas turbine production owned by the German company MAN Energy Solutions to the Chinese company CSIC Longjiang. According to the news agency, it concerns technologies related to public safety, which must be protected from possible information leaks.