Russia has unified air defense system on its entire territory, including special op zone

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. An integrated air defense network has been created on the entire territory of the Russian Federation, including in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Air and Missile Defense Forces Commander Lt. Gen. Andrey Semyonov said in an article.

"The role of air defense forces during the special military operation shouldn’t be underestimated," said Semyonov, who is also deputy commander-in-chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces. "Air defense forces effectively repel attacks by manned and unmanned enemy aircraft, parry attacks by air and ground-based operational-tactical and cruise missiles, including missiles produced by the US, UK and France, and destroy rockets of various classes."

"A unified air defense system has been deployed on the territory of the Russian Federation, including the zone of the special military operation, to counter the entire gamut of Ukrainian air attack capabilities. It can be said now that none of the world's other militaries has experience in creating air defense concentrations of this magnitude," he continued.

Semyonov added that since day one of the special military operation, it has been of particular importance to provide air defense to important government sites, large administrative and industrial centers, civilians and troops, both on the battlefield and deep inside Russian territory.