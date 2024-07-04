Russian stock market indices in the red on Thursday — market data

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Thursday with the downward trend, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index lost 2.16% to 3,133.81 points. The RTS Index plunged by 2.35% to 1,120.31 points. The yuan gained 0.09% to 11.99 rubles.

"Growing probability of key rate lifting has become the cause for sales. The latest inflation statistics speak in favor of that; furthermore, the Central Bank said today the regulator is considering an option of lifting the rate by 100-200 basis points at the July meeting," Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World says.

The MOEX Russia Index is expected to be in the range from 3,125 to 3,225 points, BCS Investment World forecasts. According to Freedom Finance Global, the index will move in the corridor of 3,100 - 3,200 points.