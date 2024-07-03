India seeks to join planetary mission ahead of Apophis asteroid passing close to Earth

NEW DELHI, July 4. /TASS/. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is keen on participating in a planetary protection mission in space before the Apophis asteroid makes a close approach to Earth, expected in April 2029, ISRO Chairman Sreedhara Panicker Somanath said.

"When Apophis comes in the year 2029, we should be able to go and meet this asteroid when it is very close to Earth. It is a one-time opportunity for humanity to work with an asteroid. India should be part of such efforts," the ISRO chief said, as quoted by the Indian Express daily.

He said that the Indian space agency eyes an opportunity of studying the Apophis asteroid when it is 32,000 km away from Earth in 2029 in order to get ready for planetary protection efforts to prevent the asteroid from crashing onto Earth, the newspaper said.

The scientist pointed out that it would be better to begin research when there is no threat.

"This is why there are many missions to go near asteroids and understand them," he said.

Somanath emphasized that India was ready to take part in the joint Apophis asteroid mission projects together with the JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), ESA (European Space Agency), and NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration).

"We must provide whatever support we can in the mission in order to participate and learn," the ISRO chairman said.