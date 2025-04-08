Idea of NHL-KHL matches is 'purely hypothetical' — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. An idea of organizing matches between players from the US-based National Hockey League (NHL) and Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) is purely hypothetical and there is no specifics regarding it yet, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The idea is purely hypothetical, it was voiced and there is no specifics about it yet," Peskov said commenting on recent reports that criticized the initiative. "How is it possible to criticize something that does not exist?"

"There is always someone criticizing something. Let’s leave them alone with this opportunity," he added.

In a telephone call in mid-March between the US and Russian presidents, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, the American leader endorsed a proposed initiative of his Russian counterpart to organize matches between the NHL and KHL players.

Russian Sports Minister and President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Mikhail Degtyarev stated later that the ministry had initiated its work on the organization of such matches.

KHL and NHL clubs previously played against each other on three occasions. In 2008, KHL’s Metallurg Magnitogorsk lost 3-4 to NHL’s New York Rangers in a match hosted by Switzerland’s Bern, in 2010 Ska St. Petersburg outplayed at home Carolina Hurricanes (5-3) and Dinamo Riga lost on home ice to Phoenix Coyotes (1-3).

The Kontinental Hockey League was founded in Russia in 2008 and currently lists 23 professional ice hockey clubs, namely from Russia, Belarus, China and Kazakhstan.