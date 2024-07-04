US-led coalition’s Typhoon fighter comes dangerously close to Russian An-30 in Syria

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. A Typhoon fighter jet of the US-led coalition flew dangerously close to Russia’s An-30 plane in Syrian airspace, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Thursday.

"Between 9:44 a.m. and 9:51 a.m. [6:44 a.m. and 6:51 a.m. GMT] on July 3, the coalition’s Typhoon fighter jet made an unsafe pass to an An-30 plane of the Russian Aerospace Forces, performing a scheduled flight in Syria’s airspace, above the Al-Tanf area of the Homs province," Maj. Gen. Yury Popov said.

"The Russian pilot demonstrated high professionalism and took timely measures to avert a collision," the official added.

In all, aircraft of the US-led international coalition violated Syrian airspace in the Al-Tanf zone 12 times over the past 24 hours. The violations were committed by two pairs of F-15 fighters, two pairs of Typhoon fighters and two pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft, Popov said.