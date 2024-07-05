Russia faces unprecedented air defense challenges during special op — general

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Air defense challenges that Russia has to counter during its special military operation are unprecedented due to significant foreign military support to Ukraine and the scope of drone operations, Russian Air and Missile Defense Forces Commander Lt. Gen. Andrey Semyonov said in an article.

"Significant support provided to Ukraine's armed forces by the US and other NATO countries, as well as the wide spatial scale of hostilities, determined unprecedented conditions for conducting air defense in the course of the special military operation. The most difficult class of targets is represented by foreign-made munitions: air-and ground-launched operational-tactical and cruise missiles, along with rockets of various classes," said Semyonov, who is also deputy commander-in-chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

In his words, the use of factory-made and improvised unmanned aerial vehicles, which are made with special composite materials to reduce their visibility and are capable of flying at extremely low altitudes, has become unprecedented.