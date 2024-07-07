Hungarian PM presumably on his way to China — news portal

BUDAPEST, July 7. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is expected to arrive on a visit to Beijing on Monday, the Hungarian 444.hu news portal reported.

Earlier this week, Orban visited Ukraine, Russia, and Azerbaijan, which hosted an informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on Saturday.

According to the news portal, now the Hungarian prime minister is heading to Beijing, where he is expected to arrive "at dawn on Monday." The Hungarian government has not yet confirmed this information. However, it said that the prime ministers Dassault Falcon 7X plane has already taken off from Budapest.

On Saturday, Orban announced a surprise on Monday and unexpected meetings in the coming week, with no details disclosed.