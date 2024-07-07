Liberation of Chigari near Gorlovka in DPR to help reduce intensity of Ukraine’s attacks

DONETSK, July 7. /TASS/. The liberation of the village of Chigari near Gorlovka will make it possible to expand Russia’s foothold in this area and thus reduce the intensity of shelling attack on the city, a spokesman for law enforcement agencies in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) told TASS.

The Russian defense ministry said earlier that Russian forces had liberated Chigari in the DPR.

"Following Chigari’s liberation, the number of attacks on Gorlovka will be reduced. Apart from that, the foothold of our forces will be expanded and the frontline will become more even," the spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, the village was taken by Ukrainian troops during the so-called creeping offensive practiced by Kiev when the Minsk agreements were in force. Back then, Ukraine seized several settlements in the so-called grey zone under the guise of humanitarian missions.

"This village opened up a way to key heights near Gorlovka, which could be used by Ukrainian troops to shell the entire city. Luckily, this never happened and the enemy was unable to move further from Chigari," the spokesman added.