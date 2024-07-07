Ukrainian drones attack several settlements in Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, July 7. /TASS/. The city of Shebekino and two villages in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region came under Ukraine’s drone attack, no one was hurt, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"An FPV drone detonated in the territory of a farm. A passenger car and a harvester were damaged," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Apart from that, in his words, a kamikaze drone damaged a passenger car in the village of Krasnoye. Another drone dropped and explosive device near a single-family house in the settlement of Leninsky. The house and auxiliary buildings were damaged.