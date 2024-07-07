Battlegroup North repels five enemy attacks in Kharkov region — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The Battlegroup North repelled five enemy attacks in a day and defeated eight brigades of the Ukrainian army in the Kharkov region, the enemy lost up to 175 military personnel, the Russian Defense Ministry.

"Units of the Battlegroup North hit the personnel and equipment of the 41st mechanized, 57th motorized infantry, 92nd air assault, 44th artillery brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, 34th, 36th marine brigades, 120th and the 127th Defense Brigade near the settlements of Neskuchnoye, Volchansk, Staritsy, Tikhoye, Garbuzovka and Belyi Kolodez in the Kharkov region. Five attacks by formations of the 92nd Assault, 71st Jaeger Brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces were repelled during the day," the ministry reported.

According to the ministry, the enemy lost up to 175 military personnel, a Kozak and a US-made HUMVEE armored fighting vehicles, as well as three cars.

Russian armed forces liberated village of Chigari in Donetsk People's Republic

Units of Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberated the village of Chigari in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"As a result of active actions, the units of the Battlegroup Center liberated the settlement of Chigari of the Donetsk People’s Republic and improved the tactical situation," the statement says.

Battlegroup South destroys 9 ammunition depots of Ukrainian army

The Battlegroup South has destroyed nine field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian armed forces, the enemy's losses amounted to up to 380 military personnel and a tank, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of the Battlegroup South improved the situation along the front line, and also defeated the manpower and equipment of the 24th, 28th, 93rd mechanized, 79th airborne assault, 46th airmobile brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces near the settlements of Zaliznyanskoye, Chasov Yar, Kurdyumovka, Katerynovka, Elizavetovka, Kurakhovo and Maksimilyanovka of the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 380 military personnel, a tank and 14 vehicles. During the counter-battery fight, the following weapons were destroyed: a US-made 155-mm self-propelled artillery howitzer M109 Paladin, 155-mm howitzers: a US made M777 and a UK-made FH-70, four 152-mm D-20 guns, a 152-mm howitzer Msta-B.

Battlegroup Dnepr defeats units of 3 brigades of Ukrainian army over past 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, units of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr defeated formations of three brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, the enemy lost over 100 servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of the Battlegroup Dnepr defeated the formations of the 141st Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 35th Marine Brigade and the 124th Defense Brigade in the areas of the settlements of Novoandreyevka, in the Zaporozhye region, Ivanovka, Tokarevka and Antonovka, in the Kherson region," the statement says.

The ministry noted that the Ukrainian forces lost more than 100 military personnel, six vehicles, three US-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, a 122-mm self-propelled howitzer Gvozdika, two US-made 105-mm M119 guns, a counter-battery radar station AN/TPQ -50 and three ammunition depots.

Ukrainian army lost up to 340 servicemen in responsibility zone of Battlegroup Center

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 340 servicemen in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Enemy losses amounted to up to 340 military personnel, a tank, a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, two cars, a 155 mm US-made M777 howitzer, three 152 mm Msta-B howitzers, a 122 mm D-30 howitzer and a US-made 105 mm M119 gun," the statement says.

Russia’s Battlegroup East takes more advantageous positions

Over the past 24 hours, units of Russia’s Battlegroup East occupied more advantageous positions and defeated the manpower and equipment of three brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of the Russia’s Battlegroup East occupied more advantageous positions, and also defeated the manpower and equipment of the 72nd, 116th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 102nd defense brigade in the areas of the settlements of Ugledar, Velikaya Novoselka, Vodyanoye, Storozhevoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic Republic, Gulyaypole and Staroukrainka in the Zaporozhye region," the statement says.

Battlegroup Center hits units of 5 brigades of Ukrainian army

Russia’s Battlegroup Center defeated formations of five brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The formations of the 41st, 47th, 110th mechanized, 142nd infantry, 59th motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces were defeated in the areas of the settlements of Artyomovo, Druzhba, Vozdvizhenka, Timofeevka, Toretsk, Berezovka and Novgorodskoye of the Donetsk People’s Republic," statement says.

Ukrainian army lost up to 450 troops per day in responsibility zone of Battlegroup West

The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 450 soldiers per day as a result of the actions of Russia’s Battlegroup West in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics and the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of the Battlegroup West occupied more advantageous positions and defeated the formations of the 14th mechanized, 4th tank brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 110th, 112th defense brigades, as well as the 12th special forces brigade Azov (nationalist regiment recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in the Russian Federation - TASS) in the areas of the settlements of Kovsharovka, Peschanoye, Petropavlovka, Grigorovka of the Kharkov region, Serebryanka of the Donetsk People's Republic and Chervonaya Dibrova of the Lugansk People's Republic," the ministry said.

Russian troops attack airfield of Ukrainian forces

Russian troops attacked the airfield of the Ukrainian armed forces, destroying aircraft, and enemy manpower concentration, two launchers of Patriot air defense missiles and a Giraffe radar, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"By using its tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of groupings the Russian armed forces destroyed: a Swedish-made Giraffe air defense radar detecting targets at low and medium altitudes and two launchers of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system, made in the USA. They also destroyed aviation equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces at the base airfield and the accumulation of enemy manpower and equipment in 119 regions," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Ukrainian forces lost up to 145 troops in responsibility zone of Battlegroup East

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 145 servicemen in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup East, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 145 military personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, four vehicles, a US-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, a Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled howitzer, a 152-mm D-20 gun, a US-made 105-mm M119 gun and the electronic warfare station Nota," the ministry said.

Russian air defense shot down 3 Hammer bombs, 2 HIMARS shells, 31 UAVs of Kiev forces

Over the past 24 hours, Russian air defense systems have shot down 31 Ukrainian drones, two HIMARS shells and three Hammer bombs, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Over the past day, air defense systems shot down three France-made Hammer guided bombs, two US-made HIMARS missiles and 31 unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement said.

The ministry noted that since the beginning of the special military operation, the Russian armed forces have destroyed 626 aircraft, 277 helicopters, 27,314 unmanned aerial vehicles, 540 anti-aircraft missile systems, 16,521 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,366 combat vehicles of multiple launch rocket systems, 11,516 field guns of artillery and mortars, 23,410 units of special military vehicles.