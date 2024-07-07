Leftist New Popular Front leading at France’s parliamentary elections

PARIS, July 7. /TASS/. The leftist New Popular Front is leading in the second round of France’s early parliamentary elections and may count on from 175 to 205 seats in the National Assembly (lower house of parliament), according to the preliminary results cited by the BFMTV television channel.

The presidential Together For the Republic coalition is winning from 150 t 175 seats in the national legislature, while the right-wing National Rally may have from 115 to 150 seats.

The television channel notes that neither of the political blocs has managed to win an absolute majority of 289 seats in the lower house of parliament, which is needed to form a government of its own.

According to the Elabe pollster, the voter turnout in the second round of voting exceeded 67% It was 66.7% in the first round of voting on June 30.