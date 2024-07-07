National Rally leading parliamentary election in France, unlikely to win absolute majority

BRUSSELS, July 7. /TASS/. France’s right-wing National Rally party is winning the second round of early parliamentary elections but is unlikely to get an absolute majority, the Belgian RTBF television channel said, citing exit polls.

"According to the first assessment of data from exit polls, the National Rally will not win an absolute majority but will be the first," it said.

According to the television channel’s forecast, Marine Le pen and Jordan Bardells’s party may count on from 210 to 228 seats in the 577-seat legislature.

Another Belgian media outlet, the Soir newspaper, also anticipates the right-wing party’s victory, adding that the voter turnout has exceeded 67%, a record-breaking level in more than 25 years, since 1997.

Unlike the French media, Belgian mass media do not fall under the nationals ban on announcing intermediate results until the voting is over.