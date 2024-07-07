Four Ukrainian soldiers cross Dnieper on makeshift raft to surrender to Russia

GENICHESK, July 7. /TASS/. Four Ukrainian soldiers crossed the Dnieper River on a makeshift raft and surrendered to the Russian army, governor of the Kherson Region Vladimir Saldo said.

"Ukrainian soldiers begin to understand that there is no point in fighting against Russia. Today, four soldiers crossed the Dnieper on a raft made from plastic bottles and surrendered to the Russian army. The Ukrainian soldiers got in touch with the Russian side via a Telegram chat bot to agree their actions," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Saldo, it was the right choice, since this is a bad idea "to die for the puppet regime and its overseas patrons.".