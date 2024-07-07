Ukrainian missiles shot down over Melitopol, with falling fragments causing fires

MELITOPOL, July 7. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems have shot down several Ukrainian missiles over the city of Melitopol in the Zaporozhye Region, with their fragments falling down in the city’s northern neighborhoods causing fire, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Russian Publich Chamber said.

"Clouds of smoke are seen in the places of explosions in Melitopol. This city came under a missile attack by Ukrainian troops. According to preliminary data, the missiles were shot down by Russian air defense systems. Their fragments fell down in northern suburbs - near the airport and in neighborhoods. Fires started in places where these fragments hit the ground," Rogov, who is chairman of the Public Chamber’s commission on issues of sovereignty, patriotic projects and support for veterans, wrote on his Telegram channel.