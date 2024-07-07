Macron opts not to address nation on July 7 after parliament elections — media

PARIS, June 7. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron will not address the nation on Sunday following the early parliamentary elections in the country, the Le Figaro newspaper said, citing the Elysee Palace.

According the newspaper, the president "would like to wait for more exact data on the distribution of mandates in the new parliament to make necessary decisions."

The BFMTV television channel reported earlier that Macron was expected to address the nation after the elections to comment on their results.

Meanwhile, Le Monde noted that despite the election results, Macron plans to visit Washington next week to attend a NATO summit.

According to the preliminary results, the New Popular Front is leading in the second round of France’s early parliamentary elections and may count on from 175 to 205 seats in the National Assembly (lower house of parliament). The presidential Together For the Republic coalition is winning from 150 t 175 seats in the national legislature, while the right-wing National Rally may have from 115 to 150 seats.