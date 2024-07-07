Israel hits Hamas weapons manufacturing facility in school territory in Gaza

TEL AVIV, July 7. /TASS/. Israel struck a Hamas weapons shop and an operations headquarters housed in a school in the city of Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"The IAF (Israeli Air Force - TASS) struck a complex inside of which terrorists were operating and hiding in the area of a school building in Gaza City," it said. "Simultaneously, the IDF struck a Hamas weapons manufacturing facility embedded by the terrorist organization in the area of the school."

"Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken in order to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise aerial surveillance and additional intelligence," it said. "The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law, exploiting civilian structures and population as human shields for its terror attacks against the State of Israel.".