IDF regrets recent incident in Lebanon that left UN peacekeepers from Ghana wounded

TEL AVIV, March 18. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) regrets a March 6 incident that hurt two servicemen from Ghana’s battalion at the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and apologizes for it, an IDF spokesman told a TASS correspondent.

"A comprehensive investigation concluded in recent days determined that the fire that hit the UNIFIL personnel was mistakenly carried out by the IDF troops that misidentified the UNIFIL troops as the source of the anti-tank fire moments earlier," the IDF spokesman said. "The IDF regrets the incident and has conveyed its apologies through the appropriate channels to Ghana and the United Nations. The findings of the investigations have been disseminated within the IDF to prevent recurrence of similar incidents," he added.

Also, "on March 6, 2026, Hezbollah operatives fired an anti-tank missile at IDF troops operating in southern Lebanon as part of Israel’s efforts to strengthen the defense of northern communities," he said, adding that "two IDF troops were moderately wounded as a result." "Shortly thereafter, IDF troops identified suspicious armed movement in the area and fired toward the individuals to protect the force. Following reports that several UNIFIL personnel had been wounded by fire in the area, the IDF immediately ceased fire," he assured TASS.

According to the IDF spokesman, "it was subsequently confirmed that the personnel were UNIFIL troops present in the area." "It should be emphasized that the IDF operates against the Hezbollah terror organization, not against UNIFIL, the Lebanese Armed Forces, or Lebanese civilians," he concluded.

On March 6, Reuters reported, citing the Ghanaian command, that two peacekeepers from the West African country were wounded as the headquarters of its United Nations peacekeeping battalion came under fire from the Israeli army.