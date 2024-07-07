20 Russian children returned to Russia from Syria

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, helped return another 20 Russian children from refugee camps in Syria to their homeland. The children's ombudsman met the aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces with children at the Chkalovsky airfield, the press service of Lvova-Belova reported.

"The return of the children was preceded by long, hard work: paperwork, exchange of data, negotiations. As a result, we were able to agree with the Kurdish side on the return of 20 children aged 5 to 15 years to their relatives in Russia. These are 7 girls and 13 boys," Lvova-Belova said.

Upon their arrival the children underwent a medical checkup at one of the Moscow centers.

The humanitarian mission to repatriate Russian children from the Middle East has been carried out under the coordination of the Children's Ombudsman since 2018. In total, taking into account today's group, 566 children were returned to Russia from Iraq, Pakistan, Syria and Turkey.