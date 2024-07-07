Russia to respond to attacks on its regions with use of Western weapons — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russia will respond to shelling attacks on its regions with the use of US-made weapons supplied to Kiev, Russian Foreign Minister Segrey Lavrov said.

"They — the United States and NATO — keep on saying that they are not at war with Russia. This is not a brave face on a bad situation, that's what I'll say, and they understand it perfectly well," he said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"As for our response, the president has said that we would respond. And I am convinced that you will see it in the foreseeable future," he said when asked about Russia’s response to Ukraine’s shelling attacks on Russian regions with the use of US-made weapons.