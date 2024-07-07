Akkuyu NPP construction continues in Turkey despite US sanctions — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The construction of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant continues, despite the US sanctions, CEO of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said.

"The system of mutual settlements is at risk. They arrest money. By saying they I mean the Americans who are hampering our legal entities, our banks, causing many problems," he said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to the Rosatom CEO, the US sanctions complicate the implementation of the project but the construction continues anyway. "The dogs bark, but the caravan goes on," he added.