Transnistria accuses OSCE PA of waging hybrid war against unrecognized republic

CHISINAU, July 4. /TASS/. The Transnistrian Foreign Ministry has accused the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE PA) of waging a hybrid war against the unrecognized republic.

On its website, the foreign policy agency has published a statement following the final resolution of the Bucharest OSCE PA session which noted that "the unresolved status of the region has led to the strengthening of local repressive mechanisms" and that "the 5+2 format is not functional."

"We are lodging a resolute protest due to false accusations and prejudiced assessments contained in the resolution of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly which have nothing in common with the actual situation in Transnistria. We view this incident as the OSCE PA’s complicity in a hybrid war against Transnistria which grossly violates the organization’s goals, such as providing for security and cooperation in Europe," the statement said.

It stressed that such near-sighted destructive steps undermine the OSCE’s mediating efforts. The diplomatic agency pointed out that previously, delegations from the OSCE PA had visited the region with the opportunity to listen to both sides of the conflict but this has not happened since 2018.