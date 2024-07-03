Russian troops destroy first Tunguska anti-aircraft missile system in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup North repulsed a Ukrainian counterattack, inflicted roughly 140 casualties on enemy troops and destroyed the first Tunguska anti-aircraft missile system over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 57th motorized infantry, 71st jaeger, 36th marine infantry, 113th and 125th territorial defense and 13th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Volchansk, Neskuchnoye, Maliye Prokhody, Staritsa and Liptsy in the Kharkov Region. In addition, they repelled a counterattack by a group of the Special Operations Center East," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kharkov direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 140 personnel, a Tunguska anti-aircraft missile/gun system, eight pickup trucks, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 540 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West repelled two Ukrainian army counterattacks and inflicted roughly 540 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 14th, 63rd, 115th and 116th mechanized brigades and the 12th Azov special operations brigade [outlawed in Russia as a terrorist group] in areas near the settlements of Sinkovka and Petropavlovka in the Kharkov Region, Grigorovka, Torskoye and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic. During the last 24-hour period, they repulsed two counterattacks by the enemy’s 3rd assault brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours totaled as many as 540 personnel, an armored combat vehicle and four motor vehicles, it specified.

In counterbattery fire, Russian troops destroyed a Czech-made Vampire multiple rocket launcher, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a US-made 105mm M119 artillery gun and a 100mm Rapira anti-tank gun, the ministry said.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed three field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Southern Battlegroup inflicts 450 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Southern Battlegroup inflicted roughly 450 casualties on the Ukrainian army and destroyed two enemy tanks in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

Russia’s Southern Battlegroup fully liberated the Novy neighborhood in the community of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic and improved its forward edge positions, it specified.

In addition, Russia’s Southern Battlegroup units "inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 24th, 30th and 93rd mechanized, 56th motorized infantry, 81st airmobile, 109th, 114th and 119th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Vasyukovka, Kalinina, Chasov Yar, Konstantinovka, Krasnogorovka, Raigorodok and Vesyoly Gai in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled four counterattacks by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 46th airmobile and 79th air assault brigades and 214th Opfor battalion," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 450 personnel, two tanks, three armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and ten pickup trucks, it specified.

In counterbattery fire, Russian troops destroyed a 152mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, three 152mm D-20 howitzers, a US-made 105mm M119 artillery gun, two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations and a US-manufactured AN/TPQ-48 counterbattery radar station, the ministry said.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed four field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 420 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center improved its tactical position, inflicted roughly 420 casualties on enemy troops and destroyed two combat vehicles, including a US-made Bradley over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position over the past 24 hours. They inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 31st and 118th mechanized, 79th air assault, 142nd infantry and 2nd National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Kirovo, Yevgenovka, Selidovo, Voskhod, Vozdvizhenka and Progress in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In addition, they repulsed five counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 95th air assault, 23rd, 41st and 47th mechanized and 68th jaeger brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 420 personnel, a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, including a US-made Bradley IFV, two armored combat vehicles and two motor vehicles, it specified.

In counterbattery fire, Russian forces destroyed a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, two 122mm D-30 howitzers, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, a US-manufactured 105mm M119 artillery gun and a 100mm Rapira anti-tank gun, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East advances to better positions over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East gained better ground and inflicted roughly 145 casualties on the Ukrainian army in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry, 120th, 125th and 128th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Velikaya Novosyolka, Rovnopol, Vremevka and Novoukrainka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled three counterattacks by assault groups of the 108th and 123rd territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 145 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, six motor vehicles, a UK-made 155mm FH70 howitzer and a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup strikes three Ukrainian brigades over past day

Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup inflicted casualties on three Ukrainian army brigades over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Dnepr Battlegroup units inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 141st infantry, 128th mountain assault and 35th marine infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Nesteryanka and Novopokrovka in the Zaporozhye Region and Tokarevka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup wipes out German IRIS-T missile launcher over past day

Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup inflicted roughly 45 casualties on the Ukrainian army and destroyed a German-made IRIS-T SLM surface-to-air missile launcher in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to 45 personnel, six motor vehicles, a German-made IRIS-T SLM surface-to-air missile launcher, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a US-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station," the ministry said.

Russian troops destroy Ukrainian Mi-24 combat helicopter over past day

Russian troops destroyed a Ukrainian Mi-24 combat helicopter at a military airfield and the facility for the production of tank guns and large-caliber ammunition over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed a Ukrainian Air Force Mi-24 helicopter at its airfield and struck the workshop of the enterprise for the production of tank guns and large-caliber ammunition, and also massed enemy manpower in 125 areas," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys three Ukrainian naval drones over past day

The Black Sea Fleet’s forces destroyed three Ukrainian seaborne drones over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, the Black Sea Fleet’s forces destroyed three Ukrainian naval drones," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 39 Ukrainian UAVs, three HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 39 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and three HIMARS rockets over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down three rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 39 unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 625 Ukrainian warplanes, 277 helicopters, 27,160 unmanned aerial vehicles, 537 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,490 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,363 multiple rocket launchers, 11,272 field artillery guns and mortars and 23,289 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.