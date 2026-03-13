Ukrainian forces attacked Belgorod Region with 140 drones in one day

BELGOROD, March 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces conducted a series of attacks across the Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, deploying 140 drones and launching more than 15 munitions, according to the regional emergency response center’s Telegram update.

In the Graivoron District, the city of Graivoron and several villages - including Glotovo, Golovchino, Gora-Podol, Dorogoshch, Dunaika, Ivanovskaya Lisitsa, Kozinka, Moshchenoye, Novostroyevka-Pervaya, Novostroyevka-Vtoraya, Poroz, Pochayevo, Smorodino, and the hamlet of Topoli - were targeted by 34 drones, with 13 intercepted and shot down. During these attacks, a 16-year-old girl was injured by a drone explosion in Ivanovskaya Lisitsa and is currently in serious condition at the Regional Children's Clinical Hospital. Additionally, a woman in Moshchenoye sustained injuries from a drone strike and is receiving treatment at the Regional Clinical Hospital.

The assaults also caused damage to local infrastructure: 15 private homes, an apartment in a residential building, and a commercial property were damaged in the Graivoron District. Ukrainian forces launched a drone at the Korocha District, damaging equipment, while five drones targeted the Krasnogvardeisky and Rakitnoye Districts and Belgorod city, though these incursions resulted in no casualties or damage. In the Belgorodsky District, five munitions and 34 drones were used in attacks that wounded a man - who received medical care and will continue outpatient treatment - and damaged four private homes and an administrative building.

Other districts faced similar assaults: Borisovka was hit with two drones; Valuiki with 11 drones, damaging two private homes; and Volokonovka with three drones, damaging one private residence. The Ukrainian forces launched 31 drones and 13 munitions at the Krasnaya Yaruga District, damaging an agricultural enterprise and two private homes. The Shebekino District was targeted with two munitions and 23 drones, resulting in a man’s injury who was hospitalized at Belgorod City Hospital No. 2, and damage to a commercial facility in Novaya Tavolzhanka.