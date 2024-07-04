China, Turkey share similar views on Ukrainian issue — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, July 4. /TASS/. China and Turkey share similar views about the situation in Ukraine and should maintain close communication on the issue, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

"China and Turkey share same or similar views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Ukrainian crisis and other issues," the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted the president as saying during a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Plus meeting in Kazakhstan’s Astana.

The Chinese president underscored the need for close contacts between Beijing and Ankara. He noted the sustainable development of relations between China and Turkey.

"China and Turkey need to support each other with regard to key mutual interests, to constantly strengthen political trust, to promote mutually beneficial cooperation on a high level, to seek a more active development of bilateral strategic cooperation," Xi Jinping said.

In his words, the Chinese government is seeking to boost bilateral trade and to promote investment into the economy of Turkey.