LONDON, July 5. /TASS/. The opposition Labour Party leads the July 4 legislative election to the UK parliament, with ballots in 65 out of 650 constituencies already counted.

According to preliminary results, Labour Party members have already won 55 parliament seats. The Conservative Party got only six seats. The Liberal Democrats have three mandates.

Shortly after, UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps admitted that the Conservative Party lost the election in a speech aired by Sky News. "It's clear tonight that Britain will have a new government in the morning," he said.

Final results are expected at around 6:00 a.m. GMT.

Unofficial results of a joint exit poll, conducted by the country’s three major television channels, project the Labour Party to have 410 mandates in the 650-seat House of Commons. The ruling Conservative Party is forecasted to suffer a crushing defeat winning just 131 mandates (234 mandates less than during the 2019 election).