Kremlin aide says talks between Putin, Xi Jinping went 'very well'

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping went well, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"The talks went very well. A lot of issues were discussed. Of course, most of them were in the trade and economic area, but some foreign policy topics were also discussed," he said on Channel One television.

When asked whether the leaders touched on security issues, Ushakov said, "Yes, but they only touched on them briefly because these issues are on the evening agenda."

Earlier, the heads of state held talks in Beijing one-on-one and with expanded delegations. They also took part in several events together, including a concert to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries and the opening of the respective Russian-Chinese Years of Culture.

Putin and Xi Jinping continued informal communication at the Zhongnanhai government residence. The Russian president said that during the evening meeting he and Xi Jinping will discuss "the entire foreign policy agenda," including the situation in Ukraine.