Russia does not trust NATO, feels emotional repulsion — Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Geopolitical projects with NATO are impossible now; Moscow does not trust the alliance and experiences emotional repulsion, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

"Geopolitical designs of any kind with NATO are impossible at all. NATO is not a negotiation-capable counterpart, it is a gang, which we not only do not feel a bit of trust in, but which makes us feel political and, I would say, even emotional repulsion," the diplomat said.

He underscored that Russia will work with those "who are ready to negotiate on an equal basis."

"The greater Eurasian space, the concepts of Eurasian security is what comes into spotlight of architectural projects in terms of politics and geopolitics. In our understanding, this is what we must focus on first and foremost," the diplomat concluded.