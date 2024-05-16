IAEA to remain at ZNPP for ‘as long as it is needed’ — director general

VIENNA, May 17. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s personnel will continue its mission at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) for ‘as long as it is needed,’ IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in a statement.

"The IAEA will remain present at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant for as long as it is needed. The nuclear safety and security situation at the plant remains extremely precarious and challenging. Thanks to our experts at the site, we can inform the world about developments there. We will continue to do everything in our power to keep this major nuclear facility safe and secure," the international organization’s press service quoted Director General Grossi as saying.

IAEA experts have been present at the ZNPP since September 1, 2022, when a permanent monitoring mission was established following the first visit by the agency’s Director General Rafael Grossi.