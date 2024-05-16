Iskander missile systems to take part in parade in Minsk for first time — Defense Ministry

MINSK, May 16. /TASS/. Nuclear-capable Iskander tactical missile systems will take part in the military parade in Minsk, dedicated to the Independence Day of Belarus on July 3, for the first time, the Belarusian Defense Ministry press office said.

"The Iskander tactical missile systems will take part in the parade for the first time," the press office said.

The first rehearsal of the mechanized parade takes place at the Lipki airstrip in the eastern part of Minsk on Thursday. The event involves about 300 wheeled and tracked vehicles of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of the Interior, the State Border Security Committee, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, as well as future weapons and vehicles, developed by the Belarusian military-industrial complex.

Previously, the Belarusian Defense Ministry announced that over 6,000 servicemen and about 250 vehicles will take part in the parade. The parade will involve aviation and military orchestras.

On March 25, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow will deploy its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus under Minsk’s request, similarly to how the Unite States have long been doing on their own allies’ territory. Moscow handed over nuclear-capable Iskander missile systems to Belarus, and assisted in refurbishment of Belarusian planes, enabling nuclear capability in them. Belarusian missile troops and pilots underwent the corresponding training in Russia. On Jun 16 last year, Putin noted that the first Russian nuclear munitions had already been delivered to Belarus and the entire batch would be delivered until the end of 2023.

In late April, Lukashenko announced that Russia deployed several dozen nuclear munitions in Belarus.