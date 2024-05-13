NEW YORK, May 13. /TASS/. The advance of Russia’s Armed Forces on Kharkov may force the Ukrainian leadership to agree to a truce with Russia, the New York Times (NYT) said.

According to the newspaper, the onslaught of Russian troops on Kharkov may completely demoralize Ukrainians and their allies. In particular, they may get "the impression that after two years and hundreds of thousands of casualties and billions of dollars, little has changed." Which, in turn, will intensify pressure on the Ukrainian leadership to negotiate a truce with Russia, the news outlet said.

On May 11, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported liberating several populated localities in the Kharkov Region. Vitaly Ganchev, head of the regional military-civilian administration, told TASS that Ukrainian troops dug in near Kharkov but have to retreat under the onslaught of Russian forces.