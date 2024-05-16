Russia and China continue to strive to simplify trade in Asia-Pacific region — statement

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. Russia and China will continue to promote an open world economy, enhance regional integration and facilitate trade and investment in the Asia-Pacific region, according to a joint statement on deepening partnership signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"The parties intend to continue to promote principled approaches to building an open world economy, increased regional integration in the Asia-Pacific region, trade and investment liberalization and simplification, cross-border value chain stabilization and unhindered operation, digitalization, green transition, and Asia-Pacific region sustainability in the interests in the welfare of its people," the document said.

Russia and China also expressed gratitude for collaboration within the G20 and stated their commitment to "continue joint steps at this platform in order to promote inclusive and mutually beneficial processes of economic globalization."

The document was signed following the completion of extensive Russian-Chinese negotiations.