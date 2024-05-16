International experts see no signs of drone launches from Zaporozhye NPP territory

VIENNA, May 17. /TASS/. Experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), who inspected the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) saw no signs indicating that the nuclear facility could be used as a launch site for drones, the organization said in a statement.

The agency said its experts examined the nuclear site’s perimeter and "other buildings, which they are permitted."

"They did not observe any heavy weapons or indications that drones could have been launched from the ZNPP," IAEA said.

However, the observers have continued to hear "indications of military activity in the areas around the ZNPP" over the past week.

"The potential dangers facing the plant are constant and the situation can take a sudden turn for the worse at any moment," the international organization said.