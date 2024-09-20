Fourteen dead in Beirut airstrike - Lebanese Health Ministry updates casualty statistics

BEIRUT, September 20. /TASS/. The death toll from Israel’s airstrike on the southern suburb of the Lebanese capital has risen from twelve to 14, the Health Ministry said in a bulletin posted on its Telegram channel.

The number of injured people remained the same: 66. At least eleven Lebanese are in critical condition and are receiving treatment in intensive care units.

The local civil defense service reported that a search and rescue operation was still underway in the al-Qaim neighborhood, where two residential buildings had collapsed. The rubble is being removed in order to find possible victims.

The Al Jadeed television channel reported that Ibrahim Aqil, military commander of the Shiite militia Hezbollah, was killed in the Israeli airstrike along with other top brass, who were attending a meeting of the operational headquarters in a building that was hit in the attack.