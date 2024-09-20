Serbian citizens sincerely appreciate Putin - deputy PM

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Serbs sincerely respect and appreciate Russian President Vladimir Putin, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin said.

"I am honored that I had an opportunity to meet the person who is an outstanding figure of the 21st century. Vladimir Putin is a man who is loved by Serbs, sincerely respected and admired. He is appreciated because he fights for the values we believe in - it is God, land, and family," he said in an interview with the 1TV channel.

The Serbian deputy prime minister noted that the view of Putin differs from his real personality. According to Vulin, the Russian president is "very cordial and pleasant in communication." "Much more than the cameras show. And surely much more than they are saying in the West," he added.