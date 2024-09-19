Ukrainian forces in difficult situation in Kursk Region, try gain foothold — commander

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces are in a difficult situation on the Sudzha direction in the Kursk Region and try to at least somehow gain a foothold on certain swathes, says Major General Apty Alaudinov, commander of the Akhmat special forces unit.

"The boys did a decent job throughout the day on the Sudhza direction, where we are located: a lot of enemies have been eliminated. Yes, the enemy also fired at us, but there is not a single spot where it could advance even 100 meters. The enemy is in a truly difficult situation and seeks to at least somehow gain a foothold where it is right now," he said on Russian TV.

He added that, on Thursday, he visited the rightmost flank of the Russian troops on the Kursk direction - near cities of Rylsk and Lgov.

"I’d like to note that the enemy sought to advance on two swathes throughout the day. Several enemy vehicles were burned. And, a lot of enemy personnel were eliminated. Our forces are heroic fighters, who truly heroically fight to defend our Homeland," he noted.