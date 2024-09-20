Russia's military to restore control of all districts of Kursk Region — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The Kremlin is certain that the military will do its job to restore control of all districts of the Kursk Region.

"Our soldiers are doing their job. And they will do it. Control will be restored," Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media about the situation in Kursk Region.

"We have no doubts about this," he emphasized.

"How and in what way? The plans of the military cannot be made public," Peskov remarked.

"The situation in those areas which are under the control of the Ukrainian militants is extraordinary, of course. This situation will be corrected in due time," Peskov stated.

Ukraine’s incursion into the Kursk Region began on August 6. A federal level state of emergency is in effect there. The residents of border areas are being evacuated to safety. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost more than 15,300 soldiers and 124 tanks since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk Region. The operation to wipe out the Ukrainian incursion is continuing.