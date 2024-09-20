Transformer damaged in Ukrainian attack on Energodar, Zaporozhye NPP safety jeopardized

MELITOPOL, September 20. /TASS/. The city of Energodar has come under a second drone attack, which posed a direct threat to the safety of the nearby Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), the nuclear facility said.

"Tonight, the satellite city of the Zaporozhye NPP came under a second drone attack of the Ukrainian armed forces, which posed a direct threat to safety of the ZNPP. A Ukrainian drone strike damaged a transformer at the Zarya substation, which is located in close proximity to the ZNPP perimeter. This substation is engaged in supplying power to the plant’s infrastructure facilities. The attack on it poses a potential threat to the NPP safety," the plant said in a statement on its Telegram channel.