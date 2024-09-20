Hezbollah fires anti-tank missiles at Israeli positions in Metula

BEIRUT, September 20. /TASS/. Units of the Shiite Hezbollah militia fired several anti-tank guided missiles at Israeli troops' positions in the Upper Galilee, the Al Mayadeen TV channel reported.

According to it, at least three of them hit targets near the town of Metula, located along the border with Lebanon.

The channel said that air-raid sirens went off in neighboring Israeli settlements. No explosions were reported there.

On Thursday, Shiite fighters shelled 17 military targets in Israel, including seven army barracks and the headquarters of the 810th Hermon Reserve Infantry Brigade in the kibbutz of Maale Golani.

The Israel Defense Forces press office reported that two Israeli soldiers were killed and nine wounded as a result of Hezbollah's armed raids.