Explosions in Lebanon pose interest for Russian intelligence — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The mass detonations of pagers in Lebanon pose an interest for Russian intelligence agencies, who will do their job, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Of course, this poses a keen interest for our intelligence agencies, and, of course, they will do their job here," the spokesman said.

When asked if Moscow discussed the events in Lebanon with regional actors, Peskov answered in a negative: "No, there have been no discussions so far."

Multiple explosions of communication devices occurred in Lebanon on September 17 and 18. On the first day, a large number of pagers blew up almost simultaneously in various regions of Lebanon. According to the country’s Health Ministry, 12 people, including two children, were killed, and about 2,800 more were hospitalized.

On the following day, a new wave of blasts swept across Lebanon. This time, walkie-talkies, phones, fingerprint scanners, as well as devices operating on solar and lithium-ion batteries exploded. At least 25 were killed and 608 were injured in the repeat attack.