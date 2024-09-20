Ministerial meeting in Turkey within 3+3 platform on South Caucasus in the works — MFA

ST. PETERSBURG, September 20. /TASS/. Preparations are underway for a foreign ministers’ meeting within the 3+3 regional platform (comprising Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia as well as Russia, Turkey and Iran) focusing on the South Caucasus, which is planned to take place in Turkey, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on the sidelines of the 4th Eurasian Women’s Forum.

"I can say that such a meeting in Ankara is in the works," she said, adding that the exact dates will be announced by the countries after they reach an agreement.

The six-party platform for regional cooperation in the South Caucasus was initiated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in late 2020. It was later named "3+3." Russia and Iran welcomed the idea, with Armenia also joining the initiative. Georgia, however, said that it had no plans to participate. On December 10, 2021, Moscow hosted the first meeting of the regional consultative platform, which brought together the five countries’ deputy foreign ministers. The previous meeting of foreign ministers was held in Tehran in October 2023.