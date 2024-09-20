Iran warns about pending response to Israel after Hamas leader Haniyeh’s killing

DUBAI, September 20. /TASS/. Iran has warned about its soonest response to Israel following the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on Tehran on July 31.

"Our response to this step by the Zionist regime (Israel - TASS) can be expected soon," Mohammad Mohammadi Golpayegani, head of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s office, was quoted as saying by the IRNA agency.

"Disgusting enemy propaganda is picturing truth as a lie and lies as the truth. If you don’t want you children to be affected by the malign enemy propaganda, come to a mosque for the Friday prayer," he added.

He slammed human rights activists for practicing double standards, when they are "silent while 41,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, mostly women and children, have been killed by the cruel Zionist regime."

On July 31, the radical Palestinian movement Hamas said that Politburo Chairman Ismail Haniyeh was killed by an Israeli strike on his residence in Tehran, where he had arrived to attend the inauguration Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, Iran's elite military units) said that Haniyeh was killed by a short-range projectile with a warhead weighing about 7 kilograms, adding that his assassination was organized by Israel with the US’ support. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that Israel would face severe punishment for the Palestinian politician’s assassination.